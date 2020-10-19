SBA launches quicker relief loan forgiveness process for small businesses

For Exchange Bank clients Dave and Terri Erickson, the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan was a lifesaver.

But having the loan forgiven is like the Rohnert Park auto repair shop was reincarnated and back in business.

“It got us by. We were able to keep our guys employed, especially since no one was coming at first,” Dave Erickson said.

When the shelter-in-place orders were issued in March, Erickson and his wife, Terri, who own Automotive Excellence that opened in 1988 on Executive Avenue, were concerned about their four full time employees. Although it’s considered an essential business, work dropped off when people were hunkering down.

“The payroll ate it all up,” Terri said of the $80,000 the couple borrowed.

They filed a few months ago to have the PPP loan forgiven, entering a process that has undergone a reincarnation of its own. Their loan process was relatively easier than the first version.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has updated the application process three times, with the intent of making it easier to fill out.

The latest designed accommodation singled out those who borrowed under $50,000. It is a version promoted as a new-and-improved application by the SBA. It pledges the entire process takes 15 minutes to fill out in order to get the 1% loans waived.

“When the first application was rolled out, it was multiple pages and complicated,” said Miryam Barajas, spokeswoman for the SBA’s Pacific Rim Region 9.

Small business owners contacted the SBA and told the agency they “would need to hire people” to translate the forms, Barajas admitted.

“They told us: “We’re just trying to survive this,” she said of the circumstances surrounding the national economic crisis. In other words, small business owners could not afford another dent in their budgets.

The SBA released its third version on Oct. 8.

“The business would still be required to show proof how they used the funds,” she said, referencing the guidelines dictating that three-quarters of the workforce must be retained.

“The banker would then review their application, along with their proof. Once the banker approves the applications and documentation, then the bank submits to SBA for forgiveness consideration,” the SBA official said.

With that, the SBA got a thumbs-up from North Bay bankers.

Exchange Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Michael Sullivan estimated that 48% of the 1,800 PPP loans the Santa Rosa financial institution processed consisted of amounts under $50,000.

Up to this point, 600 borrowers with Exchange Bank have started the process. Of those, 100 were submitted to the SBA.

“We’re very excited about this. It’s a tremendous benefit to borrowers. It’s a lot simpler now, requiring no calculation. We just put in the dollar amounts with the disclosures and verify the information,” Sullivan told the Business Journal. “We think it’s a very fair thing to do.”

Some banks were holding out for a more streamlined process for loans up to $150,000, but the legislation enacting such a change never materialized.

Given the fluid nature of the application processes, the bankers and borrowers alike delayed the submissions. And for some borrowers, tax questions on the money arose.

“We told people there’s no real rush. We were waiting to see what changes would happen,” Sullivan said.

Neighboring Summit State Bank was on the same wavelength.

“It’s a start for most banks, us included. We were hoping for (the updated process) for loans up to $150,000 because, quite frankly, those are half our loans. But it’s very helpful for the $50,000 loans to have some kind of clarity,” Summit State Bank President and CEO Brian Reed said. “We’ll take whatever we can get (for assistance).”

In the first month of the forgiveness process, less than 10% of the borrowers initiated applications at Summit State Bank. Now it’s up to about a quarter of the borrowers starting the process, Reed added.

The region’s largest credit union supported the new version of the application too.

“The new one-page form streamlines the PPP forgiveness process and provides administrative relief for smaller businesses,” Redwood Credit Union Chief Financial & Risk Officer Ron Felder said.

Felder pointed out the new application also eases the burden on the lenders, which will enable them to process the forms faster. Redwood Credit Union anticipates applying the new process to about 74% of the loans it generated, Felder added.

The SBA started approving PPP forgiveness applications and doling out payments to PPP lenders to their borrowers on Oct. 2. Under federal rules, businesses have 10 months from the date they received the loan to ask to have their loans waived from banks.

The federal agency estimates the stimulus plan included in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March supported more than 51 million jobs across the nation. It resulted in 5.2 million loans valued at $525 billion.

A few hiccups have surfaced along the way. The most recent involved the Internal Revenue Service warning that business borrowers filing to have the loans waived cannot use them as business expenses.

More than 4,100 federally support loans totaling $1.4 billion were processed at financial institutions in Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Mendocino and Solano counties.