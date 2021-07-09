Second generation takes over at Napa Valley’s Kenefick Ranch Vineyard & Winery

Chris Kenefick is the new CEO and second-generation proprietor at Kenefick Ranch Vineyard & Winery in Calistoga.

The Napa Valley-based business stated that Kenefick is the son of its late founder, Dr. Tom Kenefick.

Previously vice president of sales for Kenefick Ranch, Chris Kenefick joined the winery full-time in 2016 after working in hotel management in San Francisco.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and look forward to continuing my dad’s legacy of dedication and love for winemaking,” he stated. “As we look to advance the brand, I’m pleased to share several exciting developments in the works including new vintage releases in the coming months and the construction of our tasting room set to open in the near future.”

Established in 1978, the 250-acre ranch is located in Napa Valley’s northern most American Viticultural Area, or appellation. The winery stated the business began selling grapes to labels including Caymus, Joseph Phelps, Shafer and Pride Mountain. In 2002, Kenefick Ranch began producing and selling its own portfolio of wines with Kenefick and his sister, Caitlin, helping to run the family winery.