Severance agreements can’t be used to keep employees from talking

A federal agency has made it clear that employers cannot force departing employees to keep quiet in exchange for receiving severance pay.

The National Labor Relations Board on Feb. 21 struck down such a requirement as being unlawful in its decision. The case, McLaren Macomb, involved a Michigan hospital that terminated 11 employees who had been laid off during the pandemic. As part of the severance agreement, the departing employees would have had to waive their rights to make public comments that could be disparaging to the hospital.

In a statement announcing the decision, the NLRB said: “The agreement broadly prohibited (the employees) from making statements that could disparage or harm the image of the (employer) and further prohibited them from disclosing the terms of the agreement.”

The decision cited a violation of Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which guarantees employees the right to discuss the terms and conditions of their employment without punishment.

Employers have the right to appeal such a decision, according to the NLRB.

“What we're learning in this decision is that (severance agreements) have to be very narrowly tailored so that they do not interfere with Section 7 rights,” said Lisa Ann Hilario, an employment law specialist at Santa Rosa-based Spaulding McCullough & Tansil.

Hilario said nondisparagement and nondisclosure clauses are common in severance agreements because employers need to protect themselves.

“If I'm going to give you money you're not otherwise entitled to, I don't want you to turn around and harm my business by telling everyone my product is bad or my service is bad,” Hilario said. “And (employers) generally also don't want to give a severance if the employee is then going to go and tell all the other employees, ‘Hey, I got $10,000 out of my employer. Why don't you go do that, too?’”

The decision reversed a ruling made in a case in 2020 that severance agreements with nondisparagement clauses were voluntary. At the time, the NLRB board operated under a Republican majority. The federal agency’s board and general counsel are appointed by the president and U.S. Senate.

"It’s long been understood by the Board and the courts that employers cannot ask individual employees to choose between receiving benefits and exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act," NLRB Chairman Lauren McFerran said in the statement announcing the ruling. “(The) decision upholds this important principle and restores longstanding precedent."

Brenda Gilchrist, co-founder and partner at The HR Matrix LLC, a Santa Rosa-based human resources consulting firm, said that “regardless of the legal outcome related to the severance agreements, employers will still have the ability to pursue legal action for defamation or other legally protected matters.”

The National Labor Relations Board is an independent federal agency established in 1935. The NLRB on its website states it “protects employees from unfair labor practices and protects the right of private sector employees to join together, with or without a union, to improve wages, benefits and working conditions. The NLRB conducts hundreds of workplace elections and investigates thousands of unfair labor practice charges each year.”