SF North Bay Best Places to Work by the numbers

The latest Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) shows how employees rated their companies to qualify for the 15th annual awards.

The Best Places to Work in the North Bay list is categorized by number of employees then by worker survey score.

Nearly 6,700 employee surveys were completed this year.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.