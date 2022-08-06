Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail

Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5.

The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.

The newly-purchased property labeled the Wildfoote Vineyard has cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot grapes growing on the grounds.

Winery spokesman Andy Demsky said the acquisition secures a “key fruit source” for Shafer’s winemaker Elias Fernandez.

The winery has thrived in the cooler, southeast corridor of the Napa Valley. Its vineyards are the source for Shafer’s Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay, TD-9, One Point Five, Relentless and Hillside Select.

“We’ve known for years that the fruit from this property is very special. The real winner in this is the consumer, as it gives our winemaking team the ability to choose the best possible fruit in a given vintage,” President Doug Shafer said in a statement. Shafer’s late parents, John and Bett Shafer, founded the winery in 1972.

The early ‘70s were considered a renaissance era for winemakers in the Napa Valley, led by Shafer Vineyards, Stag’s Leap and Chateau Montelena — which placed the American Wine Country on the map with the Judgment of Paris. The 1976 contest pit French and American whites and reds against each other in a blind tasting.

Fast forward to 2022, Shafer Vineyards was bought last February for $250.3 million by a property development division of a South Korean retail conglomerate under the name Shinsegae, as announced by the Korea Herald and reported in the North Bay Business Journal on Feb. 16.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.