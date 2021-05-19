Shannon Family of Wines in California’s Lake County names Czerw sales manager for Southeast US

Rob Czerw has joined Shannon Family of Wines as Southeast region sales manager.

The Lake County wine portfolio stated that previously Czerw worked for Trinchero Family Estates as divisional manager in Florida, overseeing all on- and off-premises general market business across the state.

He also worked for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for 17 years, holding multiple management positions such as area & sales manager, general sales manager for Spirits, and sales director for Wine & Spirits for South Florida.

“My decision to work for Shannon Family of Wines was made pretty quickly,” stated Czerw in the announcement. “After speaking with Clay and Angie Shannon, as well as multiple employees, I found that the family culture is second to none, and the passion shown by all was very infectious. I’m looking forward to growing the name of Shannon Family of Wines in the Southeast and across the country for years to come.”

Shannon Family of Wines’ portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.