Subscribe

Shannon Family of Wines in California’s Lake County names international sales executive

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURRNAL
April 26, 2022, 1:07PM
Updated 8 hours ago

Al Portney has been named international export sales lead by Lake County-based Shannon Family of Wines.

“There is a compelling and unique story to tell here, and I believe with my global network, I can introduce them to the most important export markets,” Portney stated in the announcement.

He retired at the end of 2019 from a 25-year career as the vice president of international sales for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates then set up a brokerage and consulting company.

The Shannon portfolio includes brands Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines and Urgency.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette