Shannon Family of Wines in California’s Lake County names international sales executive

Al Portney has been named international export sales lead by Lake County-based Shannon Family of Wines.

“There is a compelling and unique story to tell here, and I believe with my global network, I can introduce them to the most important export markets,” Portney stated in the announcement.

He retired at the end of 2019 from a 25-year career as the vice president of international sales for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates then set up a brokerage and consulting company.

The Shannon portfolio includes brands Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines and Urgency.