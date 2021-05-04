Shannon Family of Wines in California’s Lake County names new sales VP

Brian Altomari has been promoted to vice president of sales at the Shannon Family of Wines, the Lake County company announced.

The maker of labels such as Buck Shack, Steele Wines and Urgency stated that his elevation to oversight of all its U.S. sales comes after three years with the winery.

“He has made an indelible impact on the organization by recruiting some of the finest sales talent in the industry,” said Clay Shannon, proprietor of Shannon Family of Wines. “This talent is a competitive strength and has become an amazing foundation for the distribution of our wines.”

Altomari brings 17-plus years of industry experience to this new position. Prior to joining Shannon Family of Wines, Brian’s employers included Hundred Acre Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, and Southern Wine and Spirits, based in the Chicago and Florida markets.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the Pennsylvania State University, with a major in marketing with minors in information systems, statistical analysis, and speech.