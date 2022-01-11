Silver Oak winery owners to be honored at Sonoma cancer fundraiser; Napa Valley College, Marin County boards name new leaders

Kary and David Duncan, proprietors of Silver Oak and Twomey wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, will be honored at the inaugural Sonoma Epicurean Weekend, March 31–April 3.

David Duncan (Jeff Quackenbush / NBBJ) 2019

The event is a fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, a legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.

Organizers said the event is a series of events featuring curated and hands-on experiences with Michelin-star and award-winning chefs, local artisans, and world-class vintners with focus on lifestyle, wellness, and sustainability.

Kary Duncan, M.D., has a private dermatology practice, Duncan Dermatology, in Napa Valley. She is a cancer survivor

David Duncan is chairman and CEO of Silver Oak. He guided it to become the first winery to receive LEED Platinum certifications for both its Napa Valley and Alexander Valley locations.

“The V foundation has proved an invaluable resource to us, our friends suffering from cancer and so many thousands of others. We are honored to be the inaugural Vintner Grant Honorees. Now, Let’s do all we can to help the cause,” the couple said in a statement.

—

Jeff Dodd (The Headshot Truck photo)

Jeff Dodd has been chosen president of the Napa Valley College board of trustees.

Dodd is a partner at the law firm of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP in Napa, where he practices environmental and water law. He attended Napa Valley College before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara where he received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and history. He then earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of law.

Dodd currently serves on the advisory board for 10,000 Degrees, which seeks to achieve educational equity and support students from low-income backgrounds to and through college to positively impact their communities and the world. He also serves on the board of directors of Community Health Initiative, which works to improve the health of children, families and seniors by providing greater access to health care.

Kyle Iverson (The Headshot Truck photo)

Kyle Iverson, a licensed health and life insurance broker and resident of Napa County, who is currently serving his second four-year-term representing District 4, was elected vice president for 2022. Kyle served of president of the board of trustees in 2019 and currently represents the board on Napa Valley College Foundation.

Holders of seats on the seven-member board are elected by district for four year terms. Dodd serves in the community college’s second district.

—

Katie Rice, who has represented the Ross Valley and parts of San Rafael on the Marin County Board of Supervisors since 2012, was selected by her peers as president for 2022. This will be her third time in that role, the county stated.

Also, District 3 Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters was voted first vice president, and Dennis Rodoni was named second vice president.

Rice, a Mill Valley native and a San Anselmo resident for the past 25 years, said, “As difficult as the past two years have been, Marin has shown itself to be resourceful, responsible and truly community minded. I have no doubt 2022 will bring its own set of challenges, but I have confidence as well that we will rise to those challenges, learn from them, and ultimately be that much more resilient and ready for the next.”