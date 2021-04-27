Silver Trident Winery in Yountville names new hospitality manager

Beth Bowlin has been promoted to hospitality manager at Silver Trident Winery in Yountville.

The Napa Valley winery said Bowlin will oversee guest experiences at the Tasting Home, which include the winery’s “Perfect Pairing” experience and its “Potato Chip Extravaganza,” pairing wines with “artisanal” potato chips.

Additional job responsibilities include the winery’s art program in association with Ralph Lauren Home. The winery stated her previous experience stems from hospitality positions ranging from fine dining beverage director to outbound wine sales.

“I’m honored to be part of this charming assemblage of personalities, with its distinctively elegant wines and surroundings,” she stated in the winery’s announcement.

Silver Trident Winery’s small-scale-production facility is located at 6495 Washington St. All tastings are by reservation only.