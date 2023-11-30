Small business goes big when it comes to consumer spending

About 27% of holiday shoppers say they will boost their patronage of local and small businesses in 2023, reinforcing their commitment to supporting their communities rather than lining the pockets of large corporations.

According to a new NerdWallet survey, about 222 million Americans, or 85% of shoppers, are ready to purchase gifts for friends and family. With an average of $831spent, that amounts to more than $184 billion in holiday gifts this year.

Additionally, some look to make a positive impact with their spending. More than a quarter of 2023 holiday shoppers say they plan to shop more at local small businesses to support their community.

Many holiday shoppers prefer to support local businesses when buying gifts, citing the desire to strengthen their communities as a primary motivation. American Express estimates that, for every $100 spent at local small businesses during the holiday season, about $68 to $73 stays within the local community. Additionally, each dollar spent generated an additional $0.48 in local business activity due to employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.

Small businesses are the backbone of local economies, with their economic significance extending far beyond their modest size. Beyond donating 250% more than large businesses to community causes, they contribute significantly to local tax revenue and neighborhood revitalization.