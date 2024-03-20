Smaller employers drive southern, central Marin County office market activity

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

The office market for southern and central Marin County is doing far superior to the surrounding areas.

The submarket’s vacancy rate has held around 11% since the second quarter of 2022, ending 2023 at 11.2%. In the peak of the pandemic, we saw vacancy rates in the 16% range in this area.

Average asking rental rates continued a slight increase, reaching $4.93 per rentable square foot per month on a full-service basis. The top spaces in the market are transacting around $6.75.

Construction costs and demand for quality space has continued to keep pricing higher. While businesses continue to do more with less, they have not wanted to sacrifice quality in their office space if they are going to make a move.

The performance in southern–central Marin is in sharp contrast to downtown San Francisco, which ended 2023 at 31.5% vacancy, and northern Marin, at 18%.

Downtown San Francisco has seen a significant rise in sublease space as well, and that has driven the rents down to $5.90 per square foot across all space types. This is down significantly from pre-COVID levels, but remains above the pricing in southern and central Marin. Marin Landlords hope to see continued demand come across the Golden Gate Bridge as organizations look for quality options at lower prices and with easier commutes.

The tenant base in southern and central Marin tends to be largely smaller employers, and this group is seeing a higher office utilization rate than larger employers. Small businesses seem to be utilizing office space more days of the week and more frequently. Many larger employers are still evaluating the balance for employees and the business and are still working to determine the best strategies for their organizations.

The higher utilization by smaller firms is leading to them being more active in the leasing market and that has been the primary driver for the southern and central Marin market. Most of the transactions have resulted from organizations’ looking for improved space to continue to make “return to office” a positive experience. Proximity to key amenities, quality finishes and active environments are traits tenants are looking for.

We are seeing considerably more creative solutions available for office space users in the market these days. There are more buildings available for sale for owner–users. Landlords are open to a variety of durations of commitment and are offering return-to-office inducements and strategies. Some spaces have new finishes ready to go, while others are in shell condition and ready to be custom built for a tenant, and still more can be had for a significant discount if improvements are not needed.

This variety is exciting as it will allow the marketplace to bring forward the best solutions.