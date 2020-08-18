Smallest US wine grape appellation is sold; Wine Industry Sales Symposium launches; and more North Bay business briefs

Mike Lucia, the owner of Rootdown Wine Cellars, recently bought the 150-acre Cole Ranch appellation for $2.7 million. The parcel of land, located near Ukiah, was listed by California Outdoor Properties for $3.3 million, the Sacramento Bee reported last year.

The Land Report named the transaction a Farmland Deal of the Year in its spring 2020 quarterly publication.

Cole Ranch is thought to be the smallest American Viticultural Area (AVA) in the country. The AVA has 55 acres of cabernet sauvignon (26.5 acres), pinot noir (10.2 acres), merlot (7 acres) and reisling (11.5 acres) vines in Mendocino County. Chardonnay grapes also are grown there.

Ohio native John Cole in the 1970s began planting vines in the AVA's microclimate between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. In 1983, "Cole Ranch became the only vineyard in the newly minted Ukiah AVA," according to The Land Report.

Lucia will be bottling his own wine and plans to "take advantage of the unique appellation," listing agent Todd Renfrew said.

—

Wine Industry Network has launched Wine Industry Sales Symposium. The two-day educational symposium will have one day dedicated to the wholesale channel and the other to the direct to consumer channel, with each day featuring three distinct sessions, the company stated.

This virtual conference will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 2–3, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Registration is free for wine industry professionals.

—

Tri Counties Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco recently awarded North Bay affordable housing grants totaling $940,000 to support the development of affordable housing for low income families and senior citizens.

One grant was on behalf of PEP Housing in Santa Rosa for $350,000, which will be used for the development of 25 low-income senior housing. The second was to the Veterans Housing Development Corporation for $590,000, which will provide much needed funding for the development of veteran housing in Windsor.

Including the two awards in 2020, Tri Counties Bank has been proud to have accepted awards from that grant program for 26 projects dating back to 1994, totaling $5.43 million.

—

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers are being recognized by the American Heart Association for providing high-quality care to stroke and heart failure patients.

Those operations received the Get With The Guidelines–Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, acknowledging the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

The hospitals also received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes hospitals that demonstrate at least 85 percent compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines–Stroke Achievement Measures for 24 consecutive months or more.