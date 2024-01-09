So far, Sonoma County airport not impacted by Alaska Airlines’ cancellations after Friday’s emergency landing in Oregon

Alaska Airlines reported Monday it has canceled about 140 flights so far in the wake of grounding its fleet of Boeing 737-9 Max planes following Friday’s emergency landing in Oregon after a blowout left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

While Alaska does fly Boeing 737-9 planes out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, it does not fly the 737-9 Max aircraft, said Airport Manager Jon Stout.

As of Monday, Alaska’s cancellations have not impacted the regional facility.

“I’m not aware of anything that happened here specifically because of that,” Stout said. “When you have to ground 60-some planes, that’s going to cause some impacts to their system and cause delays and cancellations.”

Alaska Airlines in a Monday afternoon statement wouldn’t confirm one way or the other if the Sonoma County airport would be affected.

“Flights are being impacted across our entire system,” Alaska said in an email statement. “We will not be providing specific cancellation numbers for individual markets.”

According to FlightAware.com, Alaska Airlines as of midday Monday, had canceled several outbound flights across the Greater Bay Area going into Tuesday, including from San Francisco International Airport and San José Mineta International Airport. Houston-based FlightAware is a digital aviation company that receives data from air-traffic-control systems in over 45 countries, according to its website.

Alaska on Saturday had returned 18 of its 65 737-9 Max aircraft to service after inspections, but on Sunday grounded all of those jetliners after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required, as the Associated Press previously reported.

Alaska stated on its website Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration ordered two additional steps be taken before inspections can begin on the 737-9 Max aircraft.

Those steps are the FAA must approve operators’ inspection processes to ensure compliance, and Alaska must develop detailed inspection instructions and processes for its maintenance technicians to follow.

“As these steps remain pending, we continue to experience disruption to our operation with these aircraft out of service,” Alaska said Monday on its website.

“(The) Boeing 737-9 (Max) aircraft will remain grounded until operators complete enhanced inspections, which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components and fasteners,” the FAA said via Alaska’s Monday update. “Operators must also complete corrective action requirements based on findings from the inspections prior to bringing any aircraft back into service.”

Boeing also issued a statement Monday.

“As operators conduct the required inspections, we are staying in close contact with them and will help address any and all findings,” Boeing stated on its website. “We are committed to ensuring every Boeing airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards. We regret the impact this has had on our customers and their passengers.”

Also on Monday, the Washington Post reported United Airlines discovered loose bolts on some of the Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners it flies, a discovery made as part of the preliminary inspection ordered by the FAA. The finding, the outlet reported, raises questions about possible systematic problems with the Boeing 737-9 Max jet.

United Airlines, which formerly serviced the Sonoma County airport with flights to San Francisco and Denver, ceased operations at the facility in late 2022.

Travelers impacted by Alaska Airlines’ cancellations can change or cancel flights here.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.