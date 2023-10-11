Solano County biomanufacturing center gets $750,000 for job training

A northern Solano County city plans to put $750,000 in federal economic stimulus money into prepping local workers for manufacturing-related jobs in the biotechnology industry.

Vacaville awarded a two-year grant to the California Biomanufacturing Center, a nonprofit the city started in 2020 to accelerate the growth of the industry locally. The money, which came to the city from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for retraining or equipping workers.

The grant is aimed to fund training for over 100 people in the basics of biotech work, according to a center spokesperson.

The grant will back the center’s Rapid Alternative Medtech Pathway, or RAMP, program of industry-driven curriculum, industry matchmaking and placement, job fairs and community recruitment. The center will be recruiting for the RAMP program at its job fair at Solano College’s Vacaville campus 1–4 p.m. Wednesday in Multipurpose Room 140.

“Biotechnology remains one of few industries experiencing a hiring crisis. There are not enough trained people to fill available biotech jobs,” said Matt Gardner, the center’s board president. “These jobs are sought after because they are stable, low turnover, high wage, and lead to further opportunities.”

The RAMP program is open to residents 18 or older from Vacaville and surrounding counties. Other prerequisites are a high school equivalency diploma or being a high school senior set to graduate next year.

