Solano County crop value drops 8% as drought-thirsty almonds take a hit

Despite the crop’s insatiable thirst and downturn in value in 2020, almond growers remain committed to tending to the orchards in the coming years, stakeholders contend.

According to the 2020 Solano County crop report, released July 27 by the Agricultural Commission, the collective value of local almonds decreased by 8% to $50.7 million. The percentage decrease is double the drop in the county’s overall agriculture production of $357.1 million.

Still, more trees are being planted for Solano County’s top grossing crop.

“A lot of these orchards were planned and approved five years ago before the drought,” Solano County Farm Bureau Manager Lisa Shipley said in offering perspective of the growth in the number of almond ranchers and the delay in the permitting process. “Their thinking is, ‘we’ll get past this.’”

“Almond acreage has grown statewide. Prices have been up for quite some time. (The trees) are easy to maintain and not as labor intensive,” Solano County Agricultural Commissioner Ed King told the Business Journal. “(The value was) at $55.3 million last year. But even at $50.7 million, it’s considered a valuable crop.”

Almond trees represent a staple in agriculture along the east-to-west Interstate 80 corridor and up and down the Central Valley in a state known for its warm, temperate climate.

“It was a pleasant surprise the crops were not down more given all the circumstances. It could have been worse. We have such a diverse agricultural community overall that weathered many things on multiple fronts,” King said, listing weather, drought and COVID-19 economic upheaval, to name a few.

There’s a reason farmers and ranchers are considered such a resilient bunch.

“People are still buying up property here — and in the southern part of the state, it’s worse,” said almond rancher Joe Martinez of Martinez Ranches in Winters.

Sure, almonds drink more water than other crops. But according to ScienceDirect.com that considers their economic worth and nutritional value, the nut’s water footprint shows “the direct economic benefits of almond production based on markets sales were also greater than for any other major crop in California,” its abstract study reads.

In other words, the 400 gallons of water per pound is outweighed by its worth. California makes up at least 80% of the $11 billion crop nationally.

“I like to say ‘we’re not raising almonds, we’re raising protein,’” he said, chuckling.

Martinez would like to see more dams built to harness our water, with the last one being Tuolumne County’s New Melones Lake constructed almost a half century ago. But if California is forced to deal with what it has, Martinez said he’s at least more gratified his orchard is located in Solano County.

With a storage capacity of 1.6 million acre-feet, Lake Berryessa provides “a better bet” for water in the region, Martinez pointed out. By comparison, Lake Sonoma’s capacity maxes out at 381,000 acre-feet. Lake Mendocino is 118,000 acre-feet.

Solano County has remained in the top 20 of almond production in the state over the last decade, according to the Almond Board of California, a Modesto-based agricultural organization that advocates for the crop.

The number of acres dedicated to the crop in the county is 14,100 acres, according to the 2020 ag report. That’s up by 2,000 acres in contrast to 2019.

Solano County’s report came with a few highlights. Tomatoes, which rank second in value, came in with a value of $38 million last year. The crop value was 3% more over 2019’s worth.

Sonoma County has no estimated time of arrival on its 2020 crop report. Marin and Napa counties reported theirs last week.