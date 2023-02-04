Solano County restaurant company going gourmet with MooYah burgers

A local fast-food restaurant operator with six locations in Solano, Contra Costa and Yolo counties plans to bring gourmet burger chain MooYah Burgers, Fries & Shakes to the North Bay.

Fairfield-based Bay Valley Development is set to open the restaurant at 251 Pittman Road in the Cordelia Junction area of south Fairfield in March. Dante Brown will be general manager.

“We wanted to give Solano County a higher-end burger,” said Indy Pahwa, majority owner of the restaurant company.

The Plano, Texas-based MooYah franchise started in 2007 and now has 77 open U.S. locations, including several in California, plus seven in Canada and the Middle East.

Its selling point is certified Angus beef in its burgers and higher-end ingredients that go into the burgers, Pahwa said. The burgers are set to run $6.50 to $12.

Bay Valley plans to hire 15 to 25 to run the Fairfield burger fast-casual-dining restaurant. The company employs 75 currently at the three Del Taco and three Jersey Mike’s Subs franchised locations it owns and operates.

