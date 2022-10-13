Solano County wine barrel supplier adds to sales team

Tonnellerie Ô, a Benicia-based producer of barrels, is adding two new members to its sales team.

Chad Stephens will be assuming the responsibility of area director for Napa, the Central Valley, Sierra Foothills, and Washington state, the company reported, while Stephanie Moriarty will be joining the team as area director for Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties and the rest of the Bay Area.

Stephens’ career in the wine, spirts and beer includes stints at Young’s Market Company (vice president for on-premise, Maui branch manager), North Berkeley Wines (Southern California regional sales); Johnson Brothers (Big Island and Kauai branch manager); and most recently Anheuser-Busch (commercial director for Hawaii).

Moriarty’s experience includes working at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Young’s Market as well as in the commercial Insurance industry, the Solano County company stated.

Most recently, she was the California state manager for Bacardi USA. She earned her certified specialist of wine and certified sommelier designations. Moriarty graduated from UC San Diego.

The company also announced that former Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake sales director Drew Wolfe now will be dedicated fully to international markets.