The higher 42% Ryer Island share tallied in 2020 strengthens the association's case for a boundary adjustment.

Under the Clare Berryhill Act of 1976, grape volumes and prices are reported to and tallied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistical Service each year and then averaged across each district. The district-wide average for each varietal is published annually in the California Grape Crush Report and sets the grape price threshold for purchase contract negotiations between growers and grape buyers the following year.

King said District 5 is the only crush district in California where North Coast grape pricing is averaged with interior Central Valley pricing, even though the grapes grown in northwestern Solano County are of higher quality and would fetch a higher price for Suisun and Green Valley growers.

Grape cultivation on Ryer Island

King and others make the case that the difference in growing condition between the two Solano County wine growing regions is stark.

Ryer Island vineyards are planted in poorly drained, clay loam soils deposited by the Sacramento River and its tributaries. The island’s namesake, Washington Ryer, and other island landowners built levees around the island in the late 19th century to impede flooding, and the island has been farmed productively since then.

The state-authorized Reclamation Districts, with funding help from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, continued adding to and strengthening the levees and dredging canals up and down the delta as part of the Central Valley Project beginning in the 1930s. The reclamation program created a chain of fertile islands suitable for agriculture, from peat marshlands that had historically been subject to seasonal inundations from the Sierra Nevada snowmelt.

Ryer Island is managed by Solano County Reclamation District No. 501, which has continued to shore up and enhance the levees and drainage canals since their construction.

Fertile soils, a hot, sunny growing season, and ample water combine to produce large harvests of commodity grapes. Grapes grown there are mostly sold in bulk to one or more of the large buyers in the Central Valley, including E. & J. Gallo Winery, Wine Group and Constellation Brands. These buyers dictate the annual or multi-year contract prices to the Ryer Island growers, largely determined by the buyers’ primary markets, which are supermarkets across the country.

Suisun Valley and Green Valley appellations

The temperate, marine microclimate of the Suisun and Green Valley vineyards in northwestern Solano County is influenced by the cool onshore winds and fog flowing through the Carquinez Strait from San Pablo Bay. These climate patterns of sunny days and cool nights are similar to those in the Napa and Sonoma counties.

Unlike Ryer Island, which is currently also in District 5, Suisun and Green valleys in northwestern Solano have microclimates and soils that enhance production of premium-quality grapes, closer to what’s grown elsewhere in the North Coast appellation, which includes Napa and Sonoma counties, said King and others.

Suisun and Green valleys, between the Mt. George Range to the west and the Vaca Mountains to the east, have deep, well-drained, alluvial soils and foothills. Grapes are vinified and bottled on-site or sold in small lots to wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties.

A typical winery in Suisun or Green valleys, King said, negotiates a price based on a harvest of up to several hundred tons. By comparison, an average Ryer Island grape sale ranges from 2,000 to 3,000 tons.

The role of AVAs

In one sense, at least to the federal government that establishes boundaries of American Viticultural Areas, Green Valley and most of Suisun Valley are already high-quality winegrowing areas. Those parts of northwestern Solano County are part of the North Coast American Viticultural Area, the premium wine appellation that includes all of Sonoma County and parts of Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties.

In 1982, both Suisun Valley and Solano County Green Valley were granted their own AVA designations as subregions of the North Coast AVA. Until this year, Ryer Island was not included in any AVA, but it was added in April to the Clarksburg AVA, the balance of which lies mostly in District 17.

The AVA designation shows a wine is produced in a defined region with shared geography, climate and soils and declares the wine’s quality and character traits for the consumer. The fact the state’s District 5 boundary, so key to the amount paid for grapes, still lumps North Coast AVA vineyards together with Clarksburg AVA/Central Valley vineyards hurts not only in the price paid for grapes. It also factors into the insurable values set by crop insurers, the backers of the change say.