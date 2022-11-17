Solano County’s NorthBay Health names interim CFO

Tim Maurice, a former chief financial officer for the University of California, Davis, is now interim CFO for NorthBay Health, a Solano County-based health care provider.

“We have several key initiatives underway in which Tim’s experience will be instrumental,” stated B. Konard Jones, CEO and President of NorthBay Health.

Maurice began work in October, prepping to take over for Michele Bouit, who is scheduled to depart the post on Nov. 18, the company stated.

Before UC Davis, Maurice has also worked for Sutter Health, Dignity Health and Virginia Mason Health.

NorthBay Health has facilities in Vacaville and Fairfield.