Solano County’s NorthBay Healthcare Foundation hires new president

Paul McGinty has taken on the role of president of the NorthBay Healthcare Foundation. He will take the helm on March 14, the Solano County organization stated.

“When I got acquainted with NorthBay Healthcare and Solano County I became very excited about all the possibilities,” McGinty stated. “There are many, many untapped philanthropic opportunities.”

He comes to NorthBay from Humboldt County, where the organization stated he served as chief philanthropy officer for Providence Health’s two hospitals on the North Coast. For more than 10 years, he guided a philanthropic campaign leading the St. Joseph Hospital and Redwood Memorial Foundations. Born in Southern California, he grew up on the North Coast. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Biola University.

“It was important to find the right person to guide the future of our foundation, which meant taking the time necessary to search far and wide,” noted Konard Jones, president and CEO of NorthBay Health. “When you meet Paul, recognize his enthusiasm and hear his vision for taking us to the next level, you will know that it was worth the wait.”