Solano museum highlighting county’s winemaking legacy

A literal taste of Vacaville Museum's current exhibit, "Fruit of the Vine: A Grape Story," about Solano County's winemaking legacy, is available well before the show ends on May 18.

The museum, a center for Solano County history, has teamed up with Tolenas Winery in Fairfield to host red and white wine classes at the city-owned venue, inviting attendees to deepen their understanding of winemaking.

The white wine class will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, and the red wine class will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 (which could be considered a belated Valentine's night-out date).

Each class is $40 per person, but if you purchase both classes, attendees receive a $5 discount. Both events will be held in the museum's gallery, 213 Buck Ave.

"We are thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to our community," Sarah Olsen-Menon, the museum's executive director, said in a press statement released Wednesday.

"The collaboration with Tolenas Winery adds a dynamic element to our exhibit, allowing visitors to not only appreciate the history of Solano County's wine culture but also to taste and savor the flavors that have made this region a noteworthy destination for wine enthusiasts," she added. "It is an opportunity for wine lovers, new or experienced, to gain a deeper knowledge of wine."

A family-owned and operated boutique winery on Chadbourne Road in Fairfield, Tolenas Winery is a company known for its commitment to producing high-quality wines by combining traditional winemaking techniques "with a passion for innovation, resulting in a diverse and exceptional selection of wines," she asserted in the prepared statement.

The red and white wine classes will be led by expert sommeliers, "offering a guided exploration of carefully curated wines," noted Olsen-Menon.

Participants will learn about four or five different styles of wine during both the red and white wine class to better distinguish flavor profiles, as well as learning about serving temperatures, food pairings, and a "how-to guide" on ordering the perfect glass or bottle.

Attendees also can expect "a sensory journey" as they sample the wines, gaining a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into every bottle, she said.

For more information or tickets, contact the museum by calling (707) 447-4513 or visiting online at vacavillemuseum.org/events.