Solar contractor Amy’s Construction opens in Petaluma; nonalcohol Sonoma Soft Seltzer launches

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 14, 2021, 5:38PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Dec. 8 marked the grand opening of Amy’s Construction, a general contracting company based in Petaluma, focusing on roof and solar installations.

The company is owned by Amy Atchley, spent the past two years working in the Special Education department of Credo High School in Rohnert Park.

Sonoma-based G-Zee Brands has launched H2O (H2) Sonoma Soft Seltzer 0.0%, a wine-infused non-alcoholic sparkling water. The company stated, “H2O is pure water infused with the juice of 100% California varietal winegrapes, premium dealcoholized wine and natural flavor extracts.”

