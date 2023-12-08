Sonoma Aviation announces new president, plus a promotion

Santa Rosa-based Sonoma Aviation, which operates Sonoma Jet Center from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, announced Dec. 5 it has named Jeremy Epperson its new president.

Epperson most recently served as president and COO of Spokane-based Aero Aviation. Before that, he served as president of Farmington, New York-based Republic Jet Center.

Earlier in his career, Epperson served for more than 10 years at Signature Flight Support, beginning as general manager at the Orlando-based company’s Southern California location before being promoted to director of sales.

A licensed pilot, Epperson began his aviation career with the United States Marine Corps.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of California, San Diego.

“ (This) announcement represents a major milestone in Sonoma Aviation’s development,” Joshua Hochberg, CEO of Sonoma Aviation, said in the news release. “Jeremy’s track record as a leader in the FBO (fixed-base operator) industry with a deep commitment to his teams and clients ensures Sonoma Aviation will continue to grow while staying true to its values.”

A fixed-based operator is a commercial business granted permission by an airport to provide such services as hangar and ramp accommodations, fueling, ground handling services, and aircraft maintenance and management. Sonoma Aviation also operates Carlsbad Jet Center from McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

In addition to the Epperson’s appointment, Sonoma Aviation announced the promotion of Clayton Lackey from director of fixed-base operations to vice president. Lackey, who is stationed at Carlsbad Jet Center, joined Sonoma Aviation in 2021. Earlier in his career, he served at Tampa International Jet Center.

Lackey earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, economics, from the University of Illinois System. The state's flagship public university system is comprised of universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

“Since joining Sonoma Aviation, Clayton has drawn from his experience leading an award-winning FBO to drive measurable improvements at Carlsbad Jet Center and Sonoma Jet Center,” Hochberg stated in the announcement. “I am delighted to boost his role with the leadership team.”