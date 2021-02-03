Sonoma City Council officially kills Gateway Project

The Sonoma City Council has officially shut the door on the Gateway Project.

That was the outcome this week when the council voted unanimously at its Feb. 1 meeting to withdraw its 2018 approval of a proposal to build a mix of residential and commercial space at the site of the former Sonoma Truck & Auto at 870 Broadway.

The council voted 3-0 on Monday to both rescind the approval of the project and deny its application, with Councilmember Amy Harrington recusing herself from the vote, as her workplace office is adjacent to the property, posing a potential conflict of interest. The council’s fifth seat remains vacant following the Jan. 31 resignation of Councilmember Rachel Hundley.

The move comes as part of a settlement agreement with a group of neighbors who had sued the city over its approval of the project. Under the agreement, if the city kills the project and covers the plaintiffs’ $85,000 in legal fees, the group will drop the suit.

The proposal - which came to be called the Sonoma Gateway Project, reflecting that portion of Broadway’s reputation as the “gateway” to the city – was approved by the city council in December of 2018, ostensibly paving the way for the construction of 3,500 square feet of commercial space and 33 residential units, eight of which would have been one-bedroom affordable housing apartments.

But the project faced staunch opposition from neighbors who pressed the city to order an environmental review of the project, as sometimes called for under state CEQA guidelines. After the council denied an appeal of the project’s approval, a group calling itself the Friends of the Broadway Corridor sued the city, demanding an environmental impact report (EIR).

According to city staff, since the filing of the lawsuit in January 2019, the Gateway Project developer – Broadway and MacArthur LLC - has abandoned the project, and the property owner also has no interest in pursuing the project.

Mayor Logan Harvey said he was happy the city could move on from its Gateway Project limbo, noting that “a lot of people in the public have questions around this project and that piece of property.”

“Now we’re in a place where we’re looking for a new developer for the site and so we’re excited to see a new project come forward that will meet the needs of the city,” said Harvey. “We’re hoping to see that soon.”

Councilmember Jack Ding said city officials and community members should give careful consideration to what it seeks from a new developer.

“We really need to be thinking: What do we need in that specific location? That (location) is truly the gateway for our city,” said Ding.

Sonoma resident Scot Hunter, who had been the Gateway Project spokesperson, told the Index-Tribune this week that the development team made the decision to abandon the project after coming to the conclusion that “life was too short to deal with these people,” referring to unsatisfied neighbors.

“It was continually moving the goal post,” said Hunter about the neighbors’ demands on the project. “We would try to respond to what they said they wanted, and then they would come back and say they want that, plus…”

Hunter said the current owner, the Austin, Texas-based Gateway Commons LLC, is currently in negotiations to sell the property.

The property has had various incarnations through the years, beginning in 1864 when it was the site of a school called Cumberland College. Then in the early 20th century, the site was the location of Sonoma Valley Union High School. But for most of its recent history 870 Broadway has been home to various car dealerships, the most recent of which, Sonoma Truck & Auto, shuttered following the 2010 death of longtime owner Bob Bohna.

Since then the Truck & Auto property has sat empty and in various states of disrepair.

