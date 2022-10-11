Sonoma County accounting firm hires wine compliance manager

Teri Molini has been named compliance manager for Santa Rosa-based Allen Wine Group, offering certified public accounting and advisory services for the wine and construction industry.

“Our firm has successfully provided outsourced finance and accounting services to the wine industry for twelve years. With the addition of Teri Molini, we believe we’re well positioned to help our clients navigate the complex steps needed to achieve and maintain compliance,” stated Timothy Allen, founder and managing partner of the company.

According to the company, Molini’s experience includes work at Chalk Hill Estate in Healdsburg; Guenoc Winery in Lake County; Andretti Winery in the Napa Valley; Kirkland Winery, also in the Napa Valley; and most recently with Baril Compliance Service in Santa Rosa where she was vice president and office administrator.