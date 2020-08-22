Sonoma County airline flights pick up in July, but coronavirus delays return of some routes

Airline passenger volume in and out of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport fared better in July than June, according to new figures.

Combined, the Sonoma airport’s three commercial carriers — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines —flew 11,724 passengers in July, airport officials said Thursday. That’s up from the 7,853 passengers the airport served in June, but down 76.8% from July 2019.

The figures might have been higher for July, but mid to late month, the passenger count started to level off as COVID-19 cases increased again, said Airport Manager Jon Stout. He expects August numbers to be roughly the same as July.

Alaska Airlines in July flew 7,231 passengers, a 77.7% drop from July 2019. Alaska’s load factor – the measure of how full its airplanes were on average – was 31%, down 63.1% from a year earlier.

When Alaska on July 1 brought back daily service to Portland, it also temporarily added a stop between Santa Rosa and Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara service will end Sept. 1, at which time flights to Orange County will resume, Stout said.

Once Orange County flights are back on the map, that will effectively restore all five markets Alaska Airlines had previously served. The others are Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and San Diego.

Alaska was planning a second Los Angeles flight in September but has dropped those plans for now, Stout said.

American Airlines last month carried 3,767 passengers through Santa Rosa, down 67.2% from July 2019. The carrier’s load factor was 46%, down 43.9% from a year earlier.

American continues to operate its Phoenix flight seven days a week. Its daily flight to Dallas had resumed July 7, but it was halted earlier this month when passenger traffic slowed, Stout said. But it is scheduled to return Sept. 4.

United Airlines in July flew 726 passengers via Sonoma County, an 85% drop from a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor last month was 36%, compared with 53.8% in July 2019.

The carrier, which is sticking with its five-day-a-week service to San Francisco, was planning to bring back its Denver flight in September, but has since pushed those plans to October, Stout said.

“Until the pandemic can get under control, it's really going to be up and down like this for a while,” he said.