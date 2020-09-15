Sonoma County airport passenger travel little changed in August as coronavirus reopenings reversed

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport’s passenger volume last month remained mostly unchanged from July but still down considerably from prepandemic times a year ago, according to airport officials.

The Santa Rosa airport flew a total of 11,850 passengers in August, down 77.1% from a year earlier but up slightly from the 11,724 passengers flown two months ago, the county-run facility reported on Sept. 11.

Airport manager Jon Stout previously said he expected August’s figures to be about the same as July, when the state pulled back on county reopenings from coronavirus restrictions.

“Until they start reopening (again), we really won't see much change,” Stout said. “And there’s still some daily cancellations, not very many, but there are still some, so it’s kind of a wait and see.”

Alaska Airlines, which flies the highest volume of passengers of the three commercial air carriers servicing the airport — the other two being American Airlines and United Airlines — flew 8,099 travelers in August, up from 7,231 passengers a month prior, but down 76% from August 2019. Alaska’s load factor — the measure of how full its airplanes were on average — was 31%, down 62.2% from a year earlier.

Alaska on Sept. 1 resumed service to Orange County, fully restoring all markets the carrier had served before the pandemic. The other cities are Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and San Diego.

American Airlines last month carried 2,886 passengers through Santa Rosa, down 73.4% from August 2019, and down from the 3,767 passengers flown in July 2020. The carrier’s load factor was 59%, down 23.4% from a year earlier.

American on Sept. 4 brought back its daily flight to Dallas, Stout said.

United Airlines in August flew 865 passengers, about 140 more than in July, but an 83.3% drop from a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor last month was 38%, compared with 54.8% in August 2019.

United is still on track to bring back its Denver flight in October, Stout said.

Meanwhile, the airport on Oct. 7 will debut its upgraded tented-gate area for passengers, with additional seating and permanent bathrooms outside; as well as its full-size TSA checkpoint with two lanes, Stout said. The project cost roughly $4 million, paid for by passenger ticketing fees, according to previous reporting by the Press Democrat.

And the airport’s long-planned $30 million terminal expansion project, which will grow the facility from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet, is slated to kick off on Oct. 5, Stout said.

“The project is occurring at a good time, because there’s not a lot to work around,” Stout said. That could potentially speed up construction.

“We're already talking to the contractor about maybe changing some of the phasing to take advantage of the lower passenger traffic, so it’s easier to move them around the facility,” Stout said. “We're evaluating that right now.”

The project is currently set to be completed in early 2022.