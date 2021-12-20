Sonoma County airport passenger traffic in November mostly stable from October

Avelo Airlines, which since April has flown to Burbank from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County, scored its highest passenger count last month after adding service to Las Vegas two months earlier.

The latest figures from the regional airport show the low-budget air carrier flew 11,359 passengers from the Santa Rosa facility in November, according to airport officials.

Overall passenger volume at the Sonoma County airport mostly held steady in November compared to October, according to the airport’s latest figures.

In November, the four commercial carriers serving the airport — Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Avelo Airlines and United Airlines — collectively flew 50,377 passengers through the Sonoma County facility, up 184.1% from a year earlier, according to the airport’s latest figures. In October, the airport recorded 56,477 commercial airline passengers.

American Airlines, which on Nov. 2 paused its service from the facility to Dallas, remains on track to resume those flights on March 3, according to Airport Manager Jon Stout.

There also has been no scheduling change to United Airlines’ March 27 resumption of its service to Denver, he noted. United in October 2020 halted all service at the airport as the pandemic took its toll on commercial air travel. The airline on Aug. 1 resumed service to San Francisco.

To date, the Sonoma County airport has flown 390,484 passengers, and is projected to finish the year having flown between 410,000 and 420,000 passengers — closer to the facility’s all-time high of 488,000 passengers in 2019, according Stout. Total passenger volume for 2021 will be released next month.

“The desire to travel is holding steady, and our passengers need to be aware of that,” Stout said, emphasizing that because the airport remains under construction, there could be delays as holiday travel gets underway this week. “Passengers need to allow adequate time so they can ensure they make their flights because the terminal will get busy.” He recommends travelers arrive at least 90 minutes before departure time.

Alaska Airlines, the regional facility’s largest commercial carrier, flew 33,294 passengers last month, up 181.9% from a year earlier. The airline’s load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 77%, compared to 42% in November 2020.

American Airlines last month flew 3,943 passengers through the Santa Rosa airport, down 33.4% from the year prior. The carrier’s load factor was 92%, up from 130% in November 2020. The impact of the Dallas flight suspension will be seen in the airport’s December figures.

United Airlines in November flew 1,781 passengers with a load factor was 71%. United’s service at the airport at this time in 2020 was suspended.