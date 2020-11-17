Sonoma County airport passenger traffic rises in October but still far below pre-pandemic levels

Passenger volume at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport ticked up slightly in October, continuing a trend over the past several months, but year-over-year numbers aren’t anywhere near close to pre-COVID traffic, according to new figures.

Commercial airlines at the Santa Rosa facility flew a total of 19,021 passengers in October, down 55.7% year over year, but up from the 17,185 passengers flown in September, airport officials said Monday.

Airport manager Jon Stout said Alaska Airlines had planned to have a second flight to Los Angeles later this month going into December, but those plans have been dropped. The carrier will continue its daily flights to L.A., along with the four other markets the carrier serves at the airport: Orange County, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

Alaska flew 12,814 travelers in October, up from the 11,879 passengers a month prior, but down 53.7% from October 2019. Alaska’s load factor — the measure of how full its airplanes were on average — was 46%, down 43.2% from a year earlier.

Alaska Airlines flies the highest volume of passengers, compared with United Airlines and American Airlines, the two other commercial air carriers servicing the airport.

American last month carried 5,445 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 40.4% from October 2019, but better than the 4,509 passengers flown this past September. The carrier’s load factor was 58%, down 28.4% from a year earlier.

The carrier is expected to add a few additional flights over the Thanksgiving holiday, Stout said.

United Airlines last month flew 762 passengers, an 81.3% drop from October 2019, and 35 fewer passengers than the carrier flew last month from Santa Rosa. Its load factor was 36%, down 53.8% from October 2019.

United announced last month it would temporarily suspend all service to the airport effective Nov. 1, Stout said, adding the carrier indicated it would resume flights both to San Francisco and Denver in late March 2021, depending on the status of the pandemic.

“(We) are working with United very closely,” Stout told the Business Journal last month. “It is just a suspension; they’re not closing their station (at the airport).”

The airport last week broke ground on its $31 million terminal improvement and modernization project, which will add 33,000 square feet of new construction and 7,000 square feet of renovation. Once construction is complete — projected for October 2022 — the terminal’s total square footage will be approximately 56,000 square feet.

Funding for the project comes primarily from Federal Aviation Administration grants totaling $23.8 million. An additional $7.51 million will be paid from airport revenues and passenger facility charges. No other tax dollars or county general funds will be utilized, according to airport officials.

“This has been a project that's been a long time coming,” Stout told the Business Journal last week.