Sonoma County airport releases April passenger numbers

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Friday released April’s passenger numbers, which shows mixed results.

Last month, 56,468 people traveled through the Santa Rosa facility, down 0.3% from a year earlier, but nearly 7,000 more than in March, when 49,507 passengers traveled through the regional airport.

Airport Manager Jon Stout said the main reason for the year-over-year decrease continues to be driven by American Airlines having reduced flight frequencies compared to the first quarter of 2023, along with the nearly three-month delay in restarting the Dallas flights.

The Dallas flights resumed May 6, with American flying the 128-seat Airbus A319 instead of the 76-seat Embraer E175 it had been using for the Dallas flights, as reported earlier in the week.

American Airlines flew 7,108 travelers through the Sonoma County facility in March, down 33.5% from April 2023. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 95%. American in March flew 3,812 passengers.

Avelo Airlines in April posted higher year-over-year growth than American or Alaska Airlines, the third and largest commercial air carrier servicing the Sonoma County airport.

Avelo in April flew 13,137 passengers, up 20.7% from a year earlier. Its load factor was 65%. Avelo in March flew 13,550 passengers through Santa Rosa.

Passenger figures for Avelo’s four new routes that began earlier this month — Kalispell, Montana; Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Pasco, Washington — will be reported in June, Stout said.

With the Pasco flight set to end June 12, it remains to be seen how Avelo will use that plane. Because it is stationed at the Sonoma County airport, it must be used for another of Avelo’s regional flights, he said.

“We have not had those discussions yet,” Stout said.

Alaska Airlines last month flew 36,223 passengers through the airport, up 3.4% from a year prior. Its load factor was 79%. Alaska flew 32,145 passengers through the Santa Rosa facility in March.

Year to date, the Sonoma County airport has flown 182,377 passengers, down 0.6% from a year earlier, according to April’s figures.