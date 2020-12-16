Sonoma County airport reports fewer travelers last month

Year over year passenger volume at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport fell in November, partially attributable to United Airlines temporarily halting all service to the airport as of Nov. 1, according to new figures released Monday.

No other airline servicing the airport this year has completely suspended service to the airport on a temporary basis. The Business Journal previously reported United’s plan to pause its flights.

The two other commercial airlines servicing the Santa Rosa facility — Alaska Airlines and American Airlines — collectively flew a total of 17,733 passengers in November, down 54.4% from November 2019, according to airport officials.

United, which typically services the San Francisco and Denver markets, is still expected to resume flights to both markets in late March, depending on the status of the pandemic, said airport manager Jon Stout.

“The airlines are staying pretty quiet, especially now that we’re in another shutdown,” Stout said. “(They) are looking at operating fewer flights in January to some markets, including Dallas, which may go from daily service to five days a week.” American Airlines serves the Dallas market at the Santa Rosa airport.

The airport, which records its daily passenger numbers by how many people pass through the TSA checkpoint, had its peak travel day since the pandemic began in mid-March on Oct. 18, when it flew 436 passengers, Stout said.

Alaska Airlines last month serviced 11,812 passengers, down 50.2% from November 2019. Alaska’s load factor — the measure of how full its airplanes were on average — was 46%, down 40.3% from a year earlier.

American Airlines in November carried 5,921 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, down 38.3% from October 2019. The carrier’s load factor was 64%, down 11.1% from a year earlier.

Both Alaska and American’s passenger numbers were roughly the same compared to October.