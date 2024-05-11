Sonoma County Barrel Auction raises over $400,000, lowest in 10-year history

The Sonoma County Barrel Auction this year raised the least amount of money since the local industry fundraiser started a decade ago.

Winning bids on 63 barrel lots from 69 participating local wineries amassed over $400,000, according to Sonoma County Vintners, the trade group that put on the May 3 event.

Slightly fewer of those vintners offered in-the-works wines for bid. The auction lots were mostly futures — planned bottlings late this year or during 2025 — of five to 20 cases with 12 bottles apiece.

Last year’s auction netted more than $535,000 on 66 barrel lots from 76 wineries. The top year was 2018, with $840,700 from bids on 97 lots in front of a crowd of 500-plus people.

Sonoma County Vintners could not be reached for comment on what may have contributed to the difference.

The top selling bid at the live auction this year, held in front of over 300 people at MacMurray Estate Vineyards in Healdsburg, was $43,000 for a 20-case lot of Silver Oak Winery’s Legacy 2022 Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. That works out to about $179 a bottle.

The auction raises money for the trade association’s marketing and other programs. The event has raised over $4.7 million since its inception in 2015. Proceeds the first year were $461,700.

Here are the other two top sales:

• $29,000 for 20 cases of Williams Selyem’s 2023 20-1-20, a Russian Rivery Valley pinot noir. Nearly $121 a bottle.

• $19,000 for 10 cases of Kosta Browne’s 2023 The Green Valley Cuvée pinot noir. Over $158 a bottle.

=AZVyS1XuVnjdtDuzK_Ri5iOiwFLIfAz2Eds7MNG7thBMHxzp55aRevmwpDaBixe9rVp94iW4tdDNB0ZnrpkSSFbycmaH7aiOjGhTLZ0DCBuvXFaNTuUGG8aBBmlJU6qKcl9SQRn5cdot4iwNSENW2mAmMJp-T5tNUGqeR3ZIJu-jCzQ64N470RLl-cjQNApaZRqOpyakwo-8IFr9kPFGywgJzI2nrSGR9XXt0zaAI8R_8A&__tn__=H-R]

Several industry figures were also recognized during the event, including:

• Innovator Award: George Christie, founder and CEO of Wine Industry Network and partner of Saini Vineyards.

• Icon Award: Marimar Torres, founder and president of Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Zelma Long, an enologist, winemaker, consultant and author for over five decades.