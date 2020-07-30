Sonoma County Indian Health Project confirms plans for 70,000sf new clinic in Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Indian Health Project Inc. on Thursday confirmed it will build a 70,000 square foot health care clinic providing culturally appropriate medical, dental, nutritional, behavioral health, pharmacy and health education services on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Reported Monday by the Business Journal, the project includes construction of clinic will be built on the site of the former Kmart store that was destroyed in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“We are excited to expand our footprint as we continue to meet the growing needs of our patients,” said Betty Arterberry, CEO of Sonoma County Indian Health Project. “Our new clinic will allow us to add additional services while continuing to provide exceptional care to our most underserved communities.”

Established in 1971, SCIHP’s tribal consortium includes, Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California, Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Lytton Rancheria of California, Manchester Band of Pomo Indians of the Manchester Rancheria and Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of Stewarts Point Rancheria. SCIHP is funded by state, county and private funds.

That group said it entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the 9-acre site located at 3771 Cleveland Ave. in January 2020.

The new buyers noted in the announcement that SCIHP began as a small community health care clinic consisting of a single dental chair and an exam table. Last year, SCIHP served over 4,000 patients. The existing primary care clinic, located at 144 Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa, will continue operations from its current location, the group stated.

“As the demand for quality health care continues to rise, we are proud to have the ability to construct a beautiful, new health clinic while expanding our services,” said Margie Mejia, chairperson of the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians and Sonoma County Indian Health Project board member. “Our new clinic will offer instrumental services to vulnerable populations in our communities that need it most.”

The property has been owned by Cleveland Avenue Associates for nearly three decades, according to county and city documents. The Journal reported the site has been eyed by several buyers, including Lowe’s Home Centers. Later, Smart & Final, Ross Stores, Homegoods and Planet Fitness, were part of proposal to create a multi-tenant retail location.

A plan for nearly 300 market-rate apartments was floated in a co-development deal, but the prospects of three years before rent revenue would arrive as tenants moved in at a time when rents were leveling post-fire put that plan on hold.