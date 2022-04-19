Sonoma County maternal care nurse manager at Kaiser Permanente wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

At first, it was simple. There was a contagious virus spreading; let’s contain it.

“We all thought, ‘Okay, let’s shut down for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus.’ Here we are two years later,” says Kristen Longoria.

The lessons learned are many, she says, “I have learned that it’s important to lead with transparency, even when you do not have all the answers, and have the ability to quickly think while keeping patient and staff safety at the forefront of all we do.”

With 24/7 oversight of labor and delivery and the Intermediate Care Nursery, as well as managing 117 clinical and nonclinical staff with 2,000 annual deliveries, serving the North Bay, the 12-year health care veteran adds, “My goal is to help my staff feel safe and healthy at home and at work. It’s important to model this behavior for our staff so we can continue to find joy & meaning in our work.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The worst is hearing when people tell me to slow down on my career goals, I have a whole career ahead of me. I want to make a big impact in women’s health care and if I slow down, that’s less of an opportunity to improve the care we provide!

“The greatest thing is, I have many years ahead of me to continue to make a difference, influence the high-quality care we give our patients and inspire other nurse leaders.”