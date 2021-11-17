Subscribe

Sonoma County Medical Association names Kaiser Permanente physician as board president

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 17, 2021, 2:03PM
Patricia Hiserote, D.O., is the new president of the Sonoma County Medical Association in Santa Rosa.

She takes the post immediately and will serve through the end of 2022, the group announced.

A family practice physician with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, Hiserote also serves as program director for Kaiser Permanente’s Family Medicine Residency. She supervised development and formation of Kaiser Permanente’s inaugural Sonoma County program, which began in 2018 and graduated its first class of family medicine residents in June.

In January the association will merge with the Mendocino-Lake County Medical Society.

“This is an exciting time as our three counties work together to improve the health and wellness of our communities through collaborative projects. I look forward to working with our President-Elect, Dr. James O’Dorisio, and the entire Sonoma-Mendocino-Lake Medical Association to address our communities’ needs during this turbulent time,” Hiserote stated.

