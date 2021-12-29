Sonoma County ‘strongly recommends’ employers require booster shots, testing

Employers are “strongly recommended” to require employees to get COVID boosters or submit to twice-weekly testing, Sonoma County health officials said Tuesday to help combat any winter surge of the virus.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase states in the announcement. “People who choose not to get vaccinated or boosted should be tested for COVID at least twice a week to detect outbreaks quickly and reduce the amount of time infected workers can unknowingly transmit the virus to others.”

For those who don’t get a booster or who are unvaccinated, the county continued that it recomends requiring them to wear an FDA-cleared surgical mask or respirator in indoor work settings.

“Given how contagious the omicron variant is proving to be, cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Mase. “We recommend that everyone upgrade to a surgical mask or something equivalent.”

Just last week, the county ordered specific groups of employees – such as school employees and emergency medical services provides get boosters or submit to twice-weekly testing starting Feb. 1. That follows a state order to for health care worker to get booster shots.

Sonoma County, the region’s largest employer, stated it is evaluating its COVID-19 vaccination policy and procedures with the goal of implementing Dr. Mase’s latest recommendation for its workforce as soon as possible.

Since Thanksgiving, the number of COVID-19 cases detected daily in unvaccinated people in Sonoma County has more than tripled, from 16.9 per 100,000 residents to 51.9 per 100,000 residents, the highest since late August. New daily cases detected among vaccinated residents increased from 6.9 per 100,000 residents to 7.9 per 100,000 residents during the same period