Sonoma County vintner Phil Coturri names ops chief for vineyard management firm, winery

Mayacamas Olds has been appointed chief operating officer for viticulture company Enterprise Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600.

In the newly created post, Olds will be overseeing Enterprise’s vineyard operations in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties as well as bringing her experience to operations for Winery Sixteen 600, the Sonoma County-based companies stated.

“Mayacamas Olds is one of the most talented viticulturalists I know,” Coturri said. “We share a dedication to organic and regenerative growing and have the same vineyard sensibilities,” stated Phil Coturri, the founder of Enterprise Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600.

Olds previously was general manager of Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma.

Her career includes rolse as general manager at Sky Vineyards, business manager and viticulturalist at Enterprise Vineyards, director of vineyard operations and grower relations for Diageo Chateau & Estate Wines, and head of viticulture at Newton Vineyards in St. Helena.

She was a sustainability consultant while earning an MBA in corporate sustainability from the Presidio Graduate School. Olds earned a bachelor’s degree in fermentation science from UC Davis.

Coturri founded Enterprise Vineyards in 1979. The company maintains and enhances the vineyards of some 35 properties in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties and consultants in other regions.

Fruit for Winery Sixteen 600 labels is sourced from the estate vineyard in the Moon Mountain District, as well as from the Dos Limones, Simons, and Rossi Ranch vineyards, all in Sonoma County.