Sonoma County Vintners Foundation awards more than half a million dollars in grants from benefit wine auction

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation has announced the grant recipients of $550,000 in Community Grants to nonprofits across the Sonoma County.

The 54 grants were awarded in a variety of areas including education and literacy, health and human services, the environment and arts and culture.

The grants were made possible through proceeds from the 2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction. “We love to see how this funding continues to make a lasting impact in our community,” said Anne Moses, a member of the Sonoma County Vintners Board of Directors.

Some of the grant recipients include the YWCA of Sonoma County, La Familia Sana and the Sonoma Land Trust.

Read the full list of grant recipients at sonomawine.com/impact.