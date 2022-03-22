Sonoma County winery owner Lynn Fritz honored for logistics industry achievements

The founder and proprietor of Lynmar Estate, Lynn Fritz, has been recognized for contributions to the field of international logistics by the Logistics Hall of Fame and The International Air Cargo Association Hall of Fame, the Sonoma County-based winery stated.

The association will formally induct Fritz on March 22 for his achievements as former chairman and CEO of Fritz Companies. It started as a small San Francisco customs brokerage company that expanded to 120 countries and 11,000 employees, according to his UC Davis Viticulture and Enology Department Executive Leadership Board profile. The company went public in 1992 and was sold to UPS in 2001.

This recognition comes on the heels of Lynn’s recent induction into Logistics Hall of Fame in the fall of 2021, which paid tribute to his work with the Fritz Institute.

Lynmar Estate has four vineyard parcels in Russian River Valley. The family stated with Quail Hill Vineyard in 1980.

“I looked at Fritz Companies in the same way as Lynmar Estate, as an “endeavor,” not a business, of people joining me to provide themselves and customers something they can both trust and believe in,” stated Lynn Fritz in the announcement. “Endeavors that develop such a trust and belief system—through human collaboration, and attention to detail—tend to develop into successful businesses.”