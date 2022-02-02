Sonoma County wine expert nonprofit GuildSomm picks new executive director

Jenny Hemmer has been named the new executive director of Petaluma-based GuildSomm, a wine education nonprofit.

Hemmer is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers-Americas, a certified wine educator and certified specialist of spirits through the Society of Wine Educators, and a diploma candidate through the Wine and Spirits Education Trust.

Prior to joining GuildSomm, she directed wine and spirits education for E. & J. Gallo Winery, overseeing advanced education and certification programs for employees, distributors, and customers while also leading Gallo’s digital learning platform.

“After a very competitive global search, we are excited to have Jenny join us at GuildSomm. Jenny’s extensive relationships, history of leading teams, deep experience in wine education, and involvement with various channels of the industry make her a perfect fit for us. We are also excited for her to expand the breadth of our services well beyond the U.S,“ GuildSomm Chair Gray Randolph said. “Jenny’s integration into our team and community will be seamless, and we see real synergy with our current staff and membership. As a board and staff, we welcome Jenny and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together to serve our loyal membership community.”