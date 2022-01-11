Sonoma County wine grape trade group launching vineyard worker leadership education

Local vineyard workers would have new tools to cultivate themselves for leadership roles in their companies and communities under an education venture set to launch next month.

Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation on Tuesday said the new Richard and Saralee Kunde Leadership Academy will offer professional development training in these topics:

Overview of Sonoma County agriculture, government, policies and other key issues

Human resources fundamentals and regulatory compliance

Worker safety

Communications

Conflict resolution

Financial literacy

How vineyard operations connect with winery operations to make the final product

Community resources: Nonprofits and programs that support the Hispanic population

Disaster preparedness

“Our intent is to make this the most prestigious leadership program in all of agriculture while empowering participants to pursue leadership opportunities at their work and in our community,” said Duff Bevill, chairman of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation’s board of directors, in the news release. “This is the next natural step for the Foundation which has long been committed to support our skilled agricultural workforce and their families who sustain farming in Sonoma County.”

The year-long leadership program will have eight half-day meetings between February and July. Vineyard owners and management companies may nominate one employee of the 20 slots in the program each year. Those accepted will be paid by their employers while in training.

At the first class, set for Feb. 10, California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross is set to speak on industry’s role in the state economy.

The academy is named for the late Richard and Saralee Kunde, winegrape growers and community leaders who promoted Sonoma County grapes, wine, milk and other farm products while working to preserve agriculture and open space in the region.