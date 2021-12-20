Sonoma County wine hospitality center Bacchus Landing features 5 tasting rooms, piazza, rooftop terrace

After three years of construction ending on April 23, Al and Dina Lopez, their child Francisco and sister Monica, were ready for a soft opening May 28 of their 3-acre Bacchus Landing wine hospitality center near Healdsburg.

The official opening of the Sonoma County facility took place last summer over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Lopez family founded Bacchus Landing with a vision to create a warm and welcoming destination to entertain guests and give them memorable wine experiences. Bacchus Landing features an impressive array of relaxing settings and activities for visitors to explore and enjoy.

Located at 14210 Bacchus Landing Way on Westside Road, Bacchus Landing offers five tasting rooms, event space large enough for a variety of commercial, private and community gatherings, and an outdoor piazza with mature olive trees in the center of the tasting and event venue.

All the tasting rooms have 1,800 square feet of indoor space to host guests for custom tasting experiences showcasing a range of grape varietals and winemaking styles.

Here are the winery partners:

AldenAlli

13th & Third

Montagne Russe

Dot Wine

Aldina Vineyards

Al and Dina Lopez came to Sonoma County from Los Angeles in 1998. Al took a viticulture course at Santa Rosa Junior College and soon planted their own vineyard of cabernet sauvignon on the family estate. He made small batches of wine for family and friends and in 2012 created the family label, Aldina Vineyards.

Bacchus Landing is open all year. The two-story center, resembling a small European village, was built in classic Mediterranean architecture style, with additional amenities that include meeting rooms, a commercial kitchen and a rooftop terrace were guests can get a bird’s eye view of the entire estate’s nine acres with Dry Creek running through it.

There is a deli market, café tables in the piazza, along with bocce courts and picnic tables on the greens in this 3-acre compound where lawn games are played in this kid- and dog-friendly venue.

The site also includes a 52,000-square-foot fully insulated and climate-controlled wine storage building.