Sonoma County wine storage facility makes acquisition

Alexander Valley Cellars in Windsor has acquired Wine Country Cellars and Wine Country Shipping, both also located in the Sonoma County city. Sale price was not announced and the deal is to close Oct. 16.

“We are so excited to be expanding our AVC family,” stated Wine Country Cellars Co-Owner, Marci Jacobs. “We literally started with a small warehouse on Alexander Valley Road with 2 admin and a couple warehouse guys and have grown to a company with 50 employees and 475,000 square feet of space.”

AVC offers wine, and spirits customers climate-controlled storage, in-bond and tax-paid storage, import/export shipping and receiving, complete compliance services, order processing, computerized inventory control, direct to consumer order fulfillment and custom packaging solutions. The acquisition includes 81,000 square feet of temperature and humidity-controlled warehouse space in Healdsburg and Windsor, as well as the specialized shipping business, according to the Tuesday announcement.

The company was purchased in 1996 by Marc Dahlgren whose son, Meritt Dahlgren owns the company with daughter Marci Jacob.

Wine Country Cellars began as a wine storage facility in 2002 by Daniel and Janice Laskowski. In 2014 they opened their second storage facility, providing an additional 30,000 square feet..