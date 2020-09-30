Sonoma County wineries Patz & Hall, Notre Vue Estate/Balverne Wines add to management; other North Bay professionals news

Patz & Hall founder and head winemaker James Hall promoted several long-term members of his winemaking team. Tom Klassen has been promoted to winemaker; Ross Outon has been promoted to cellarmaster; and Jasmine Daniel has been promoted to enologist.

—

Several new management figures have joined Notre Vue Estate and Balverne Wines, based in Windsor.

Jennifer Yukimi Tusa

Jennifer Yukimi Tusa has been named director of hospitality and direct to consumer. Tusa has spent the last two decades at Clos du Bois in Geyserville. Born in Japan and raised in Sonoma County, she graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in political science. She also holds a language degree from Kyoto University of Foreign Studies. She is certified as a member of the Court of Master Sommeliers and has been a certified tourism ambassador for Sonoma County since 2014.

Alexandra Reynolds

Alexandra Reynolds has been named trade and sales manager. For the last four years she has worked in hospitality and management roles at Merry Edwards Winery in Sebastopol. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she graduated from the University of Denver, Colorado, with a degree in sociology. She holds the WSET level 3 diploma and is currently working on the diploma-level certification

Patrick Hamilton

Patrick Hamilton is the winery’s new viticulturist. Hamilton most recently served as vineyard manager at the Massa Estate Organic Vineyards in Carmel Valley and Arroyo Seco. He has worked for Rangeland Wines in Paso Robles, Flowers Vineyard in Cazadero, Ridge Vineyards in Healdsburg, Gabriel Farm in Graton, Turtle Vines in Sebastopol and several other farming operations in Texas, Oregon, Washington, Louisiana and Virginia. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree in ecological horticulture.

—

Stephen Florczak has been hired as vice president of information services at CrossCheck in Petaluma. (courtesy photo)

Stephen Florczak has been hired as vice president of information services at CrossCheck in Petaluma.

With 19 years of combined accounts receivable experience in the financial services industry, the company stated Florczak’s previous employers include The Hamister Group, The Northstar Companies, Capital Management Services, and Great Lakes Collection Bureau.

Florczak has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He also attended the Wehle School of Business at Canisius College where he earned a Master of Business Administration in finance and management information systems as well as a Master of Science degree in computer systems networking and telecommunications.

—

Kathy Moore

Kathy Moore has been hired as Summit State Bank’s new vice president and utility branch manager. Prior to joining Summit State Bank, Moore was the branch manager of Poppy Bank’s location in Petaluma for the past 15 years.

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, Summit State Bank had total assets of $850 million and total equity of $71 million as of June 30.

—

Adia White has been hired as news director for Northern California Public Media. White has worked at NorCal Public as the assistant news director and multimedia reporter since July of 2018.

Before joining that newsroom, White worked at North State Public Radio in Chico as a news reporter. She also freelanced for This American Life, KQED News, and Pacific Standard Magazine. White was also an assistant producer for KHSL TV based in Chico.

White succeeds Steve Mencher who will be moving to Baltimore to continue his work with his company Mensch Media, the company’s announcement stated. Mencher will be producing the second season of NorCal Public’s award-winning podcast, Living Downstream.

—

Sonoma Community Center has hired Jill Sabel Valavanis and Jodi Anderson. Teaching artist Valavanis is joining the center as fine arts coordinator. Anderson is joining the development team as database coordinator, after more than 20 years at Hanna Boys Center.

—

Michael McComish

Michael McComish is the new senior vice president, relationship manager, joining the San Francisco-based team of River City Bank.

He most recently managed accounts as senior vice president, relationship manager at Heritage Bank of Commerce. The bank stated he came into his role at Heritage Bank of Commerce while aiding its acquisition of Presidio Bank, completed in 2019.

McComish graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in social science from California Polytechnic State University.