Sonoma County winery Balletto Vineyards hires DTC manager

Michael Longerbeam has been hired by Sonoma County-based Balletto Vineyards as its direct to consumer manager.

The company, which produces single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir from the Russian River Valley, stated Longerbeam previously worked at Dry Creek Vineyard as its direct to consumer manager and at Treasury Wine Estates as direct marketing manager with .

“Our DTC program is such a vital part of our business and we look forward to introducing more wine lovers to Balletto,” stated John Balletto, president and founder of Balletto Vineyards.