Sonoma County winery Bricoleur Vineyards names house executive chef

Thomas Bellec has been named house executive chief for Bricoleur Vineyards in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley.

Bellec worked for 18 years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in locales such as Hawaii, Beverly Hills, Toronto, Boston and Uruguay.

“He organized a special, intimate dinner in a Hawaiian volcano and other big events for Four Seasons,” said Bricoleur Co-Founder & Vice President of Marketing, Sarah Hanson Citron. “He’s so creative. I can’t wait to see the unique experiences he’ll create on our estate. We’re all very excited to welcome Chef Bellec.”

Last summer James Beard Award–winning chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman became culinary advisors to Bricoleur, and, “Chef Bellec’s appointment enhances that flourishing partnership,” the winery stated.

“We are so excited to have Chef Bellec lead our in-house culinary team,” said Bricoleur Vineyards’ co-founder Mark Hanson. “With his vast international experience, he’s the perfect person to mentor our culinary team and partner with our talented Culinary Advisors, Chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman.”