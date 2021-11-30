Sonoma County winery Dry Creek Vineyard hires new CFO

Debbie Detrick is the new of chief financial officer for family-owned Dry Creek Vineyard in Sonoma County.

Previously the director of finance with Clos du Val Winery in the Napa Valley, Detrick joins Dry Creek Vineyard with 20 years of experience in finance within the wine industry, the announcement stated. Her prior roles included stints at Round Pond Estate, Pernod Ricard USA, Terlato Wine Group and Beam Wine Estates.

“We are delighted to welcome Debbie to our winery family and to our senior management team,” said Dry Creek Vineyard President Kim Stare Wallace. “Her breadth of experience and knowledge of the industry is a tremendous asset in this world of increasing winery consolidation. Debbie’s addition to the team will ensure that Dry Creek Vineyard will remain one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries from Sonoma County consistently producing 90-plus point wines.”

Detrick comes in as Dru Cochran retired after 21 years in the role. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Saint Mary’s College and is a certified public accountant.

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, the Dry Creek Valley winery produces dry chenin blanc, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon and meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single-vineyard selections.