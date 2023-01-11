Sonoma County winery Emeritus names new sales, marketing leader

Hilary Berkey has been named director of sales and marketing of Sebastopol-based Emeritus Vineyards, founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones and focuses on pinot noir.

“We are thrilled to have Hilary join our team,” said Emeritus President Mari Jones. “She possesses a remarkable level of knowledge and experience from her two decades in the wine industry that will help to take Emeritus Vineyards to the next level. Just as important, she shares our values, and our belief in sharing our love of Pinot Noir in a way that is personal, authentic and fun. While her official title is director of Sales and Marketing, her other title is Inspirer of Joy, which really speaks to the heart of her role here at Emeritus Vineyards.”

Berkey began her career in the wine and spirits industry at Wild Horse Winery on the California Central coast. She has also held positions as a category manager at Diageo, marketing manager for Constellation; brand manager for Etude Winery at Treasury Wine Estates; marketing director for Vintage Wine Estates, and most recently as the marketing director, North America for Raventos Codorniu and Artesa Vineyards & Winery in Napa.

In addition to her two decades of wine industry experience, the winery reports Berkey is a Level II – Certified Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers and holds a Level 4 Diploma from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust. Berkey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies from American University, Washington DC, and both an MBA and an MS in agriculture from Cal Poly.