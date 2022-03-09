Sonoma County winery Gloria Ferrer revamps management team

Harry Hansen has been appointed senior vice president of winegrowing and winemaking at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma County.

Hansen previously worked for the company as an assistant winemaker, then went to Edna Valley and Sterling Vineyards as head winemaker, according to Gloria Ferrer.

Also, Miquel Salarich has been appointed vice president of operations. He brings over 20 years of experience working with a number of international brands to Gloria Ferrer.

In addition, Melanie Schafer has been promoted to vice president of direct to consumer and marketing. Since joining in 2020, Schafer has overseen DTC operations and implemented new hospitality and culinary programs, the winery stated.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome our new management team at Gloria Ferrer,” said Andreas Brokemper, co-CEO of Gloria Ferrer. “We look forward to working with this passionate team to set the benchmark of California sparkling wines for generations to come.”

Pedro Ferrer, co-CEO of Gloria Ferrer, said, “Harry’s passion for producing quality wines is unparalleled. His enthusiasm for winemaking will inspire our team to deliver exceptional experiences while cementing Gloria Ferrer as a California sparkling icon.”